Wild Radio Network’s Kevin Falness [PODCAST]

Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the NHL's latest plan to return to the ice.

In our conversation, Falness talks about how the layoff might hurt (or benefit) the older players on the roster, whether the Wild's hot streak can continue if they return to the ice, why the NHL is so committed to finishing the season and more.

