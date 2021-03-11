Wild Keep Rolling + More: Thursday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild posted an impressive win, the Gopher men's basketball team stayed alive in the Big Ten Tournament and two local college baseball teams posted three wins on Wednesday. Here's a look at everything sports for Thursday, March 11th.

-The Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild scored three third period goals to take a 4-1 lead before the Knights made it close late. Minnesota is now 15-8-1 on the season and will take on Arizona Friday night.

Also: Kirill Kaprizov is really, really good:

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Wednesday afternoon in an exhibition game. Jose Berrios got the start and pitched three scoreless innings for the Twins, who will take on Boston Thursday at noon (WJON).

- The Gopher men's basketball team advanced to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament with an ugly win over Northwestern. The Gophers shot just 36% from the floor, 25% from three-point range and 41% from the free throw line.

Minnesota will take on Ohio State Thursday at 1 p.m. (AM 1390).

- The Gopher women's basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 72-61 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.

- SCSU baseball beat Bemidji State 15-3 to wrap up its season-opening trip to Kansas with a 2-3 record.

- SJU baseball posted a sweep over Bethany Lutheran with a pair of identical 2-1 wins at US Bank Stadium.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks beat Alexandria 3-2 to improve to 20-8 on the season.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES:

Boys Basketball

Annandale 79, Cathedral 44

THURSDAY:

Tech @ Buffalo

Cathedral @ Sauk Centre

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

THURSDAY:

Long Prairie/Grey Eagle @ River Lakes

Boys Hockey

THURSDAY:

Cathedral @ Sartell

River Lakes @ Little Falls

Girls Basketball

THURSDAY:

Sartell @ Bemidji

Tech @ Rocori