Wild Blow Out Avs, Twins Top Tigers – Thursday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild dropped an eight-spot on Colorado, the Twins snuck past the Tigers and the Wolves lost to the Pacers. Here's a look at what happened Wednesday and what to watch for on Thursday.

- The Minnesota Wild thumped the Colorado Avalanche 8-3 at Xcel Energy Center. Wild forward Kevin Fiala notched a hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov had a pair of goals and Jared Spurgeon dished out three assists. Perhaps most surprising were the Wild's four power play goals.

Minnesota (24-12-2) will play at St. Louis Friday night.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to wrap up their season-opening road trip with a 4-2 record. Jorge Polanco's two-run double in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the deciding hit, while Kenta Maeda tossed six quality innings to earn the win.

The Twins will host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field for their home opener Thursday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on WJON.

- The Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137 in Indianapolis Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 32 points and Anthony Edwards added 27 in the loss.

The Timberwolves will take on the Celtics in Boston on Friday.

THURSDAY:

- The St. Cloud State Huskies will take on Minnesota State-Mankato at the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs will take on UMass at 8 p.m., with the winners meeting on Saturday night.

- The St. John's University baseball team heads north for a doubleheader with Concordia-Moorhead. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.