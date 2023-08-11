Why Leeches are Harder To Find For Anglers in August

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt

Late summer fishing can be challenging.  Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says due to warm weather this summer certain types of leeches aren't as available as they were earlier in the year.  Schmitt explains jumbos will be hard to find at some bait shops and the price is likely to be higher than it was.  He says panfish leeches are likely still available.

Schmitt indicates many anglers go back to minnow or nightcrawlers this time of year because of a lack of leeches.  He says some will also go with artificial baits.  Fall fishing can be a great time to have success fishing.  Schmitt says for him late August until the lakes ice over is the most productive time of year to fish.

Game Fair in Ramsey, MN takes place today-Sunday and August 18-20.  Glen Schmitt says this is a great opportunity for hunters to get in the hunting state of mind. He says there are great seminars on duck and goose calling, dog training and more.  Schmitt says people can bring their dog and participate in competitions too.

Bear baiting in northern Minnesota starts today and the season begins September 1.    If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.

 

 

