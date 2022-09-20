Why Cousins Struggles When Playing From Behind [OPINION]

The Minnesota Vikings lost 24-7 at Philadelphia to the Eagles Monday night. Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled much of the night with just 1 touchdown pass and 3 interceptions. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says Cousins' history indicates he struggles often when his team falls behind or he starts poorly. Souhan says Cousins has had his share of 4th quarter success but he is a better front runner than come from behind quarterback.

Souhan says based on conversations he's had with people who have covered Cousins both in Minnesota and in Washington Cousins doesn't have the calmness and confidence that many of the great quarterbacks have had over the years. He indicates it is probably unfair to compare Cousins to great quarterbacks like Joe Montana.

The Vikings and Cousins will try and right the ship Sunday when they play at home against the Detroit Lions Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. The Lions are 1-1 and Souhan Detroit is an improved team with added weapons on offense.

