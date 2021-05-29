White Bear Woman Accused of Stalking, Harassing Neighbors
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A White Bear Lake woman has been charged with two counts of stalking after she allegedly harassed real estate agents and prospective buyers who came to look at a property next door.
Reports say Lori Christensen took photos of and videotaped clients, put up "No Trespassing" signs facing the home for sale, and loudly made disparaging comments.
Court documents say Christensen told investigators that she has a First Amendment right to freedom of speech, videotapes conversations to protect herself, and always remains on her own property.
She posted $20,000 bond Friday and is due back in court on June 24.
