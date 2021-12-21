How much do you love Christmas cookies? How about baking them? What are your favorites? Those are some of the questions I want you to consider as you scroll through the following pages of the amazing cookies my co-worker made with her mom over the past few weeks. In all, they baked over 40 varieties of cookies and bars together over the past few weeks, and then shared them with their family and friends.

Get our free mobile app

How much baking do you do around the holidays? Is it all about bars and cookies? Or do you make Christmas Cheesecake? Pecan pies? When I lived in Kentucky they seemed to make sweet potato pie for many things but also these delicious bars that I've never had in Minnesota called 'Chess Cake.' Does it look like a Chessboard? Not at all. After reading about where Chess Cake or Chess Pie got its name, there are many different theories. That is a story for another day.

Your challenge for today is to see if you can figure out what all the different varieties of cookies and bars and a few other treats there are in the pictures below. I knew most of them but realized that there are a lot of recipes and a lot of holiday varieties. You just might find something here that you will want to add to your holiday baking list.

Baking is a great way to spend time with those you love. Just like Sarah and her mom share this special time together each year, I've enjoyed watching and learning how to bake from my Grandmother's, Aunt Marlene and my Mom, and even get the joy of baking with one of my children. The others enjoy eating our creations.

Enjoy the pictures.