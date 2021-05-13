Where To Watch SDSU FCS Championship Game

If you are craving football then this weekend we once again have an exciting game as SDSU (8-1) will play Sam Houston (9-0) in the FCS National Title game. The game will be broadcast locally on ABC Dakota News Now beginning at 1:00 PM live from Frisco, Texas. ESPN3 will also carry the ballgame.

The Jacks, for the first time in program history, are playing for a football national championship. For the seventh time in FCS history, the top two seeds will face one another in the title game. It marks the first time that it’s happened in back-to-back seasons. NDSU and SDSU are the only two FCS programs to reach the playoffs each of the last nine seasons.

Coming off a semifinal win against Delaware, SDSU will have its first-ever meeting with Sam Houston. The Bearcats outlasted James Madison last weekend winning by a field goal.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr., and quarterback Mark Gronowski were announced April 19 as finalists for a pair of Stats Perform FCS national awards.