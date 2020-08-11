Souhan; NFL Could Move Games to Saturdays [PODCAST]

Major College football is considering cancelling or postponing games this fall. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan expects the Big Ten and Pac Ten to make their decision today and he says the NFL would likely move some games to Saturdays to capitalize financially and to fill the football void on Saturdays. Jim said Nebraska could go ahead and play football this season if the Big Ten cancels the season but he's not sure how it would be worth if for them.

The Twins ended their 4-game losing streak Monday night with a 4-2 win at Milwaukee. Jim has been impressed with Randy Dobnak but says there is a pecking order for starts on the this team and Dobnak falls behind Jose Berrios, Kenta Maeda, Jake Odorizzi, Homer Bailey and Rich Hill. He says Dobnak will also have a place on the team as either a long reliever or starter for this season.

The Minnesota Wild saw their season end last Friday against Vancouver. General Manager Bill Guerin indicated that he would like to see the Wild become faster. Jim says Guerin is a good interview and was pretty honest about the need to makes changes.