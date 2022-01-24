What’s Your Sign? Where on the Minnesota Zodiac Are You?

December 22 - January 19

When it comes to professionalism and traditional values, The Cabin is the first. Cabins are practical and considered to be the most serious sign of the zodiac, possessing an independence that enables significant progress both on the personal level and in business. Cabins have the potential to be great leaders. Looking for love? It's hard to find the perfect cabin, but when you do it'll be your love-nest for life.