What’s Happening with Money Past and Present [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I was joined by retiring financial planner Steve Laraway from Laraway Financial and St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, school of Public Affairs, King Banaian. We reflected on some of the key financial happenings and developments in the last 20 years and looked ahead to the future of money. Listen below.

Steve Laraway is retiring from financial planning in 2020 but will continue in his role as a city councilman in the city of St. Cloud.

Money Mondays airs on WJON Mondays at 8:40 a.m.