What You Need to Know About the MN Deer Opener

The firearms deer hunting opener is Saturday November 4th in Minnesota starting a half hour prior to sunrise. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to offer some suggestions on the opener. He says if hunters haven't checked out their deer stand they should do that as soon as possible. Schmitt indicates most hunters have already done this.

The weather should be accommodating for the deer opener Saturday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Schmitt says that's ideal for a good hunt. He explains hunting early either Saturday or Sunday is when you are likely to have the most success. Schmitt says the population of deer in the state is good and that includes Central Minnesota. He says the amount of people who deer hunt in Minnesota with all the seasons combined is 457,000. Schmitt indicated through Tuesday license sales are down a bit with 204,000 sold. He suggests those interested in deer hunting to get those licenses soon because Schmitt expects a rush of people buying licenses over the next few days. He does say the DNR is concerned with the low number of license sales but he isn't.

Schmitt says there is no shortage of hunting supplies including ammunition and clothing. He explains the deer hunting opener is one of the great Minnesota traditions whether it be with family or friends the opening weekend is when the largest amount of deer are harvested by far. Schmitt says 30% to 40% of all deer harvested for the season are shot this weekend. DNR deer hunting guidelines below.

Schmitt says he's had more success hunting on the Sunday of opening weekend as opposed to the Saturday but he isn't sure there is a solid reason as to why that is.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.