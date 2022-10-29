What Are You Trying To Say Minnesota? LOL & Other Misunderstood Text Slang Explained
EXCUSE ME?
Do you ever get a message from someone with a bunch of abbreviations and you just aren't sure what they mean?
It becomes a game of sorts for me...I think about the context of the message the person sent me, and then try to figure out the millions of combinations this short abbreviation could mean.
KNOW YOUR ABBREVIATIONS
It's easy to see why so many people think that LOL means something other than "Laugh Out Loud". Many people think it means 'Lots of Love'...thus...a "Laugh Out Loud" response can be a very cruel response when the message is of a serious tone. I, on the other hand, get silly messages all the time, and thus, I've become accustomed to LOL.
There are other messages that throw me for a loop. For example DM. Doctor of Medicine? Don't Mom? Do More? What the heck?
UNKNOWN MESSAGE
Yesterday, I received a message from a friend of mine on Facebook, (or FB if you know your abbreviations). The message was from a friend who is starting her own business, and she sent a message saying, "Send me a DM with questions."
Hmmmm....D......M. It seemed harmless enough. She told me to DM her. I'm assuming she wanted me to get back to her somehow, but it was driving me crazy wondering what DM meant. Simple enough. After searching the internet, I found that it simply means, Direct Message. She was just asking me to Direct Message her if I had any questions about it.
But this led me down a path of no return, to share with you some of the most common abbreviations, and what they actually mean. So here we go.
GET TO KNOW THESE MOST COMMONLY USED TEXT ABBREVIATIONS
According to TechTarget.com, these are SOME common abbreviations and their meanings. Mostly the ones I see.
- ?4U I have a question for you
- <3 (That's a heart)
- 121 One to One
- 2 To (in texting)
- 2EZ Too easy
- 2G2BT Too good to be true
- 2MORO Tomorrow
- 2NITE Tonight
- 4 For (in texting)
- AAMOF As a matter of fact
- ABT About
- ADDY Address
- ADMIN Administration
- AMIIC Ask me if I care
- AND Any day now
- AFAIK As far as I know
- AH At home
- AKA Also known as
- ALOL Actually laughing out loud
- APP Application
- ASAP As soon as possible
- ATB All the best
- AYDY Are you done yet?
- B2W Back to work
- B4 Before
- BBL Be back later
- BC Because
- BD Big deal
- BIF Before I forget
- BRB Be right back
- BTW By the way
- BYOB Bring your own beer
- BYOC Bring your own computer
- BOYD Bring your own device
- CID Consider it done
- CLK Click
- CRAY Crazy
- CU See you
- DGT Don't go there
- DL Download
- DM Direct Message
- EAK Eating at keyboard
- EOM End of Message
- EZ Easy
- FB Facebook
- FIMH Forever in my heart
- FOMO Fear of missing out
- FYI For your information
- G2G Got to go
- G2Cu Good to see you
- Gd Good
- GFI Go for it
- GB2W Get back to work
- H8 Hate
- HAND Have a nice day
- HRU How are you?
- HW Homework
- IC I see
- ILY I love you
- IM Instant message
- IMO In my opinion
- IMS I'm sorry
- IMU I miss you
- IRL In real life
- JIC Just in case
- KEWL Cool (seriously?!)
- L8R Later
- LIC Like I care
- LOL Laughing out loud
- LOTI Laughing on the inside
- MEH So so or just okay
- MSG Message
- MYOB Mind your own business
- N00b Newbie
- N2M Not too much
- NBD No big deal
- NFS Not for sale
- NYOB None of your business
- OBV Obviously
- OH Overheard
- OG Original Gangster
- OMDB Over my dead body
- OMY On my way
- OS Operating System
- OT Off-topic
- OTFl On the floor laughing
- OYO On your own
- PDA Public display of affection
- PLS Please
- R Are
- ROFL Rolling on the floor laughing
- RT Retweet
- SH Shut up
- SOL Sooner or later
- SYL See you later
- TBD To be determined
- TGIF Thank God it's Friday
- TL Too long
- TWSS That's what she said
- TTYS Talk to you soon
- TYT Take your time
- VM Voicemail
- WAH Working at home
- WBU What about You?
- WTG Way to go
- WYGAM When you get a minute
- Y Why?
- XOXO Hugs and kisses
- YHBW You have been warned
- YNK You never know
MINNESOTA ABBREVIATIONS
What about things we say here in Minnesota? I think we deserve our own abbreviations, especially since we've been using them since we've been a state.
- OPE Meaning Oopsy-Daisy
- YBCHA You betcha
- UFDA Uff-da
- HB! Holy Buckets
- SKOL Go Vikings
- BGE Budge
- O4CT Oh for Cute!
- CHD Cheesehead
- CPOLA Crapola
- DNCHANO Don't Cha Know
- HD Hotdish
- JL Juicy Lucy
- LTFSK Lutefisk
- MN:-) Minnesota Nice
- MOA Mall of America
- POP Soda
- TC The cities
- TL The lake
- UN Up North
- TOT Top the Tator
Now that you have learned some new abbreviations, are you going to bother sending them to all your friends who have no idea what you're talking about?