EXCUSE ME?

Do you ever get a message from someone with a bunch of abbreviations and you just aren't sure what they mean?

It becomes a game of sorts for me...I think about the context of the message the person sent me, and then try to figure out the millions of combinations this short abbreviation could mean.

Get our free mobile app

KNOW YOUR ABBREVIATIONS

It's easy to see why so many people think that LOL means something other than "Laugh Out Loud". Many people think it means 'Lots of Love'...thus...a "Laugh Out Loud" response can be a very cruel response when the message is of a serious tone. I, on the other hand, get silly messages all the time, and thus, I've become accustomed to LOL.

There are other messages that throw me for a loop. For example DM. Doctor of Medicine? Don't Mom? Do More? What the heck?

UNKNOWN MESSAGE

Yesterday, I received a message from a friend of mine on Facebook, (or FB if you know your abbreviations). The message was from a friend who is starting her own business, and she sent a message saying, "Send me a DM with questions."

Hmmmm....D......M. It seemed harmless enough. She told me to DM her. I'm assuming she wanted me to get back to her somehow, but it was driving me crazy wondering what DM meant. Simple enough. After searching the internet, I found that it simply means, Direct Message. She was just asking me to Direct Message her if I had any questions about it.

But this led me down a path of no return, to share with you some of the most common abbreviations, and what they actually mean. So here we go.

GET TO KNOW THESE MOST COMMONLY USED TEXT ABBREVIATIONS

According to TechTarget.com, these are SOME common abbreviations and their meanings. Mostly the ones I see.

?4U I have a question for you

<3 (That's a heart)

121 One to One

2 To (in texting)

2EZ Too easy

2G2BT Too good to be true

2MORO Tomorrow

2NITE Tonight

4 For (in texting)

AAMOF As a matter of fact

ABT About

ADDY Address

ADMIN Administration

AMIIC Ask me if I care

AND Any day now

AFAIK As far as I know

AH At home

AKA Also known as

ALOL Actually laughing out loud

APP Application

ASAP As soon as possible

ATB All the best

AYDY Are you done yet?

B2W Back to work

B4 Before

BBL Be back later

BC Because

BD Big deal

BIF Before I forget

BRB Be right back

BTW By the way

BYOB Bring your own beer

BYOC Bring your own computer

BOYD Bring your own device

CID Consider it done

CLK Click

CRAY Crazy

CU See you

DGT Don't go there

DL Download

DM Direct Message

EAK Eating at keyboard

EOM End of Message

EZ Easy

FB Facebook

FIMH Forever in my heart

FOMO Fear of missing out

FYI For your information

G2G Got to go

G2Cu Good to see you

Gd Good

GFI Go for it

GB2W Get back to work

H8 Hate

HAND Have a nice day

HRU How are you?

HW Homework

IC I see

ILY I love you

IM Instant message

IMO In my opinion

IMS I'm sorry

IMU I miss you

IRL In real life

JIC Just in case

KEWL Cool (seriously?!)

L8R Later

LIC Like I care

LOL Laughing out loud

LOTI Laughing on the inside

MEH So so or just okay

MSG Message

MYOB Mind your own business

N00b Newbie

N2M Not too much

NBD No big deal

NFS Not for sale

NYOB None of your business

OBV Obviously

OH Overheard

OG Original Gangster

OMDB Over my dead body

OMY On my way

OS Operating System

OT Off-topic

OTFl On the floor laughing

OYO On your own

PDA Public display of affection

PLS Please

R Are

ROFL Rolling on the floor laughing

RT Retweet

SH Shut up

SOL Sooner or later

SYL See you later

TBD To be determined

TGIF Thank God it's Friday

TL Too long

TWSS That's what she said

TTYS Talk to you soon

TYT Take your time

VM Voicemail

WAH Working at home

WBU What about You?

WTG Way to go

WYGAM When you get a minute

Y Why?

XOXO Hugs and kisses

YHBW You have been warned

YNK You never know

MINNESOTA ABBREVIATIONS

What about things we say here in Minnesota? I think we deserve our own abbreviations, especially since we've been using them since we've been a state.

OPE Meaning Oopsy-Daisy

YBCHA You betcha

UFDA Uff-da

HB! Holy Buckets

SKOL Go Vikings

BGE Budge

O4CT Oh for Cute!

CHD Cheesehead

CPOLA Crapola

DNCHANO Don't Cha Know

HD Hotdish

JL Juicy Lucy

LTFSK Lutefisk

MN:-) Minnesota Nice

MOA Mall of America

POP Soda

TC The cities

TL The lake

UN Up North

TOT Top the Tator

Now that you have learned some new abbreviations, are you going to bother sending them to all your friends who have no idea what you're talking about?

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

Create These Creepy Delicious Cookies For Halloween