Wetterling Investigation Files to be Released Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is releasing case files related to the investigation surrounding the abduction and death of Jacob Wetterling .

The files will be released as part of a news conference to be held by Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson Thursday at 10:06 a.m. Gudmundson's presentation will include key parts of the case.

Stearns County officials had planned to release the case file earlier this year after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob.

Jacob's parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling , had sued to keep 168 pages containing personal information sealed. District Judge Ann L. Carrott ruled in April that any files connected to the investigation of a criminal case become public record once the case is concluded.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.