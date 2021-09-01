Wet Weather Thursday, Friday Then Clears Out for Weekend

UNDATED -- Wet weather moves through Thursday and Friday, but looks to clear out in time to leave behind beautiful weather for Labor Day weekend.

The St. Cloud area could possibly see up to an inch of rain during that period, with heavier amounts expected to our west in places like Alexandria and Willmar.

National Weather Service

August featured warmer than normal temperatures, as well as substantial rainfall during the last week to help recover some of the summer moisture deficit.

National Weather Service

Since the first of the year, St. Cloud has officially had 16.27 inches of precipitation. We're about 4 1/2 inches below normal for the year so far.

As of right now, this is still the third driest year on record in St. Cloud, but we still have four months to go in 2021.

