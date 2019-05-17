Weather Announcements for Saturday, May 18th, 2019

We have some weather-related announcements for Saturday, May 18th, 2019

MISCELLANEOUS:

-- St. Cloud Park & Recreation's "Kick Off to Summer" event that was being planned for this weekend at Lake George has been postponed until June 1st.

-- The St. Cloud Experimental Aircraft Association has canceled the free Young Eagles flights for Saturday due to the weather forecast.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.