UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, May 27th, 2019.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES:

-- Waite Park Cemetery Service has been moved to 8:30 a.m at St. Joseph Church.

-- Knight of Columbus Assumption Service has been moved to the Church of the Holy Spirit at 9:00 a.m.

If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.