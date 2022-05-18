[WATCH] Trail Cam Catch Wolf Pups Trying To Keep Up With Parents

Wolves are such fascinating creatures and we've certainly been able to actually witness more of their activities since Voyageurs Wolf Project has been tracking them around the state of Minnesota.

There was a story out about a year ago about a guy that was driving down a gravel road when he realized he needed a restroom. Since there were none nearby, he decided to pull over and relieve himself by a fence in the ditch.

As he was standing at the fence he noticed what he thought was someone's German Shepherd peering at him from the other side of the fence. He thought to himself, "Boy I wonder what someone's dog is doing way out here in the middle of nowhere".

It wasn't until after he got back in his care did he realize that he most likely had been stared at by a wolf. I guess, it's lucky he had that fence in between them.

This video from Voyageurs Wolf Project, taken in Northern Minnesota just a few days ago, shows a pack of wolves passing by a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail cam.

You can see that the father wolf is leading his pack while the mother wolf is bringing up the rear. As you can see in the video, the wolf pups are obviously struggling to keep up with their parents.

Whenever I see these videos from the Voyageurs Wolf Project pop up, I can't help but take a few moments to watch.

This pack is referred to as the Paradise Pack. This year there are 5 pups but the last two years some pups didn't survive. In 2020 all for of their pups failed to survive and in 2021 they lost 2 out of 5 of their pups.

The University of Minnesota's Voyageur Wolf Project was created to study Minnesota's wolf population, their behavior and currently how they spend their summer.

