(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin

I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border.

I can't imagine the shock the people sitting at the stoplight in the video felt as this drunken maniac came barreling at them after jumping a curb.

There's not much information on the driver suspected of DUI but I'm just launching a guess that it wouldn't be his first. What's even crazier, is that this all happened at 9:30 on a Saturday morning. Who is that hammered at 9:30 in the morning?

According to cbsnews.com there were no injuries. It's totally amazing that no one was injured in this crazy crash. I had to go back and read that twice. Yep, no injuries in what appeared on video to be a horrendous accident.

Looking through some drunk driving stats from Wisconsin, according to The State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation just in the year of 2015 there were 28,790 drunk driving arrest within the state of Wisconsin. Up to 2015, 448,642 Wisconsin drivers had at least one Operating While Intoxicated.

Seems that maybe there should be some stiffer penalties to keep these drunks off the roads. There are so many incidences where repeat offenders are back on the road affecting the safety of us all.

That being said, this really is quite a video of this crash. Still can't believe no one was injured. Truly a miracle! Check out the video below

