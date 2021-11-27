(Watch Dashcam) Pursuit Of Stolen Squad Car Ends In Massive Crash

Not sure what this guy was expecting to happen after stealing a St Louis County Sheriff's squat car. Police cars really do tend to stick out, so it didn't take long for authorities to spot the stolen squad car and initiate pursuit.

Get our free mobile app

It was 10:20 PM, August 2nd, 2021 outside the St Louis County Courthouse when Joshua Harjamaki, 21 of Hibbing, Minnesota decided, for whatever reason, to steal the squad car. The officer assigned to the squad car, left running with the shotgun still inside, assumed he had locked the vehicle.

According to MNCrime, A Virginia, Minnesota police officer spotted Harjamaki driving the stolen squad car, attempted to stop him, then initiated pursuit through the city after Harjamaki sped off at a high rate of speed.

At one point, Harjamaki, according to police, was waving the shotgun out the window. He eventually dropped the shotgun in the street and it was retrieved by authorities.

Harjamaki eventually ended up on Highway 169 headed toward Tower, Minnesota. After arriving in Pike Township, officers executed a PIT maneuver disabling the stolen squad car which went crashing into a ditch then a group of trees.

There were, amazingly enough, no injuries in the pursuit and crash but the stolen squad car was heavily damaged.

A few of several charges were dismissed and Harjamaki was convicted of motor vehicle theft and DWI. Besides having to make $30,000 in restitution, complete a mental health and substance abuse program, he was also sentenced to 6 months in jail and 3 years probation.

Check out the video below

14 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures