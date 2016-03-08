Warm Air Bubble Pushes St. Cloud To Record High Temperatures

UNDATED (AP) — Forget the snow blower. Break out the beachwear in Minnesota.

A warm air bubble stretching from Texas to Canada is pushing Minnesota into record highs for early March.

The National Weather Service says Minneapolis and St. Cloud both set daily temperature records Tuesday. Minneapolis hit 70 degrees at 1:30 p.m., breaking the old record of 69 set in 2000. St. Cloud rose to 66. That breaks St. Cloud's record of 62, also set in 2000.

But the record warmth won't last long. Forecasters say a cold front will push through the region Tuesday night, bringing cooler weather.

Highs Wednesday will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s, about 10 degrees above normal. But higher temperatures will return later in the week, with highs forecast in the 50s.