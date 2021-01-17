WarHawks Rout Lumberjacks

WILLMAR -- The Granite City Lumberjacks came up short against the Willmar WarHawks on Saturday.

Willmar got out to a hot start, scoring three goals in the opening period. Granite City closed the gap to 3-1 with a goal in the second, but the WarHawks made another big push in the third. Willmar netted three more unanswered goals to win it 6-1.

Michael Sweetland led all scorers with three for the WarHawks. Ben Anderson earned Granite City's lone goal. Brandon Shantz made 34 saves and allowed six goals in the loss.

The Lumberjacks fall to 7-2. They will host the New Ulm Steel on Friday. Puck-drop is set for 7:30 p.m.