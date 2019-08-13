Wanted: A Lot of Census Takers in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- As our country gears up for the next census, a lot of census takers will be needed to help gather the information. More than 1,000 Census Bureau openings will need to be filled in central Minnesota alone.

Several Census Job Days will be held at St. Cloud Public Library in the coming weeks for people to be able to come in an apply in person. The first session is this Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and the second session is this Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Two more sessions will be held in mid-September, on September 16th from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on September 17th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

You can also apply online.

The website says the pay rate for our area is $14 an hour.