Wandering Bison Found, Put Down Near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) -- Officials in southeastern Minnesota say a wandering bison has been found and put down.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a citizen spotted the bison in a wooded area of Rochester Township on Friday evening.

Deputies contacted the bison's owner, who decided to put the animal down due to safety concerns.

Authorities say the owner shot the bison and took the carcass to dispose of it.

The bison had been on the loose since the previous weekend.