Walz Cancels St. Cloud Trip As Staff Member Tests COVID Positive

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz is in quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

A Walz spokesperson says the governor, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were all in the same room as the staff member during a news conference Monday.

Governor Walz was scheduled to be in St. Cloud Wednesday for the opening of the new COVID vaccination site, but did not show because of being exposed to the virus.

Governor Walz has not yet been vaccinated for the virus, while Lieutenant Governor Flanagan has only received one of two required Moderna doses. Commissioner Malcolm has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, however, she was still within the 14 day waiting period.

When asked about the governor not being vaccinated during Wednesday's daily COVID-19 media briefing, Malcolm said the governor wanted to wait his turn.

I think it's been very consistent that he's wanted to role model the value and importance of being patients like we've asked Minnesotans to do. I'm comfortable with what ever decision the governor wants to make there.

All three will remain in quarantine through next Thursday. The State of the State address will also be postpone until after Governor Walz has completed quarantine.

Walz says he hopes this serves as a reminder that while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously.