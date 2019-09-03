Walmart to Stop Selling Handgun Ammunition

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition

and also publicly request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms

in stores even where state laws allow it.

The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in

Odessa, Texas and follows two other back-to-back shootings last month, one of

them at a Walmart store.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter said Tuesday it will stop selling

short-barrel and handgun ammunition after it runs out of its current inventory.

It will also discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking its complete exit from

handguns and allowing it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.

Walmart is further requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying

firearms at its stores unless they are law enforcement officers.