Walmart Making More Changes to Store Hours

UNDATED -- Walmart is adjusting its store hours again. They will now be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., which will allow them more time to restock shelves and clean the store.

Walmart is also offering special shopping hours from March 24th through April 28th. They will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.

Walmart stores have limits on certain products including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

Also, they are temporarily shutting down the Auto Care Centers.