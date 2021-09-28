Waite Park Woman Accused of Ramming Her Car Into a Garage
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park woman faces criminal charges after allegedly using her car to ram a garage door Sunday.
Thirty-six-year-old Jennifer Weismann is charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, 911 dispatch received three separate calls indicating a woman was repeatedly ramming a garage door with her car. One of the calls came from a man who was inside the garage.
Records show the man had gone to the home to retrieve his belongings to move out. He told police the woman rammed the vehicle into the garage approximately 15 times and also used a bat to try to break into the service door entry.
Court records show Weismann admitted to arresting officers that she rammed the garage with her vehicle while the man was inside and that she'd do it again.
