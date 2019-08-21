Voices for Veterans; Move! [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I was joined by St. Cloud V.A. Clinical Dietician Sarah Rose, veteran Chris Froelich and St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable. We talked about "Move" which is their weight management program for veterans. Chris Froelich lost 130 pounds and is feeling great. Listen to his story below.

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting a Whole Health Fair open to veterans and their families September 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voices for Veterans airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.