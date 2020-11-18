Voices For Veterans; Care Giver Support Program [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I was joined by Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer, from the St. Cloud V.A. and St. Cloud V.A. Care Giver Support Program Manager Jess Behrends. Jess explained the different levels of Care Giver support available for veterans which includes an adjustment in qualifications for people needing the highest level of care. She says because of the detail and complexity of the different programs that veterans and care givers should contact the local V.A. at 320-252-1670 extension 7283.

Barry Venable talked about last week's virtual recognition on Veterans Day. The adjustment was made to accommodate veterans safety. He says it would been better to have these recognitions in person like they normally do.

The St. Cloud V.A. in the last month has been offering drive thru flu shots. Barry says those flu shots were well received and attended.

