Voice Of SCSU Basketball JW Cox [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State basketball programs are hosting "An Evening With The Huskies" Wednesday night on Zoom. A link to the event can be found HERE.

The SCSU men's team finished the season with 14-15 record after losing to Augustana in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament. The women made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament before their season was abruptly halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCSU play by play broadcaster JW Cox joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to talk about the past season, what to expect for tonight's event and more.

