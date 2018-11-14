Veteran Job Fair Thursday at the V.A. [PODCAST]

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the St. Cloud V.A. are partnering for another Veteran Job Fair at the St. Cloud V.A. Thursday November 15 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the St. Cloud V.A. Auditorium (Building 8) I talked today with St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director Gail Cruikshank and Community Employment Coordinator for the V.A. Healthcare System in St. Cloud Brad Steele. The event is open to all veterans and will feature many St. Cloud area employers. Brad says veterans should dress for success and bring a resume. Listen to the conversation below.

To learn more about the event and to see a list of employers that will be available click here .