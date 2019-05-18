Vehicle Slides Down Embankment, Kills Man Who Was Fishing

MORRIS, Minn. (AP) -- A man who was fishing in western Minnesota was killed when he was struck by a vehicle that veered off a parked pickup truck and plunged down an embankment.

The Stevens County Sherriff's Office says 32-year-old Nicholas Hervin , of Morris, was fishing on Long Lake Wednesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Joshua Dewald , of Brooten.

The release says Dewald had been driving east on County Road 10 when he drifted into the westbound lane and hit the parked pickup. That caused Dewald's vehicle to slide sideways down the embankment.

Hervin died at a local hospital. Authorities said Dewald was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

The case remains under investigation.