VA to Host Mental Health Recovery Night

ST. CLOUD -- Local veterans, their families, and members of the community will have the opportunity to attend a veteran mental health awareness event this week.

The St. Cloud VA is holding a Recovery Night in their auditorium Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will be a resource fair and guest speaker.

The goal of the peer-led event is to share success and empower veterans seeking rehabilitation and recovery. Pre-registration for the event is not required.