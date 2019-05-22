VA to Host Mental Health Recovery Night

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Local veterans, their families, and members of the community will have the opportunity to attend a veteran mental health awareness event this week.

The St. Cloud VA is holding a Recovery Night in their auditorium Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will be a resource fair and guest speaker.

The goal of the peer-led event is to share success and empower veterans seeking rehabilitation and recovery. Pre-registration for the event is not required.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: mental health, Recovery Night, St Cloud VA, veterans
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top