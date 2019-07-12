VA Holding Job Fair for LPNs

ST. CLOUD -- Are you a qualified nurse interested in working with local veterans? The St. Cloud VA is holding a career fair on Saturday for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN).

They are looking to fill openings for nurses in long-term care settings. You are encouraged to bring a copy of your resume or CV and on-the-spot interviews will be available.

The career fair runs 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. inside the main entrance of the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information contact Nurse Recruiter Jennifer Smith at 320-654-7659 or Human Resources at 320-255-6301.