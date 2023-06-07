Upsala Softball Ready to Make a Mark in Return to State Tourney

The Upsala softball team is back in the Class A State Tournament for a 2nd straight year. The Cardinals captured the section 6A title last week with a win over Browerville-Eagle Valley 6-1 in the section final.

Upsala is unseeded in the state tournament will play top seeded Randolph in the state quarterfinals in Mankato at 1:30 Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals have co-head coaches Joey Fuchs and Nick Klug. Fuchs indicates they feel a bit disrespected by not receiving a top 5 seed after posting a 23-2 record this season. He felt they could easily have been a number 4 or 5 seed. Randolph beat Upsala in the state quarterfinals last season and Fuchs understands you have to beat everyone to win a state title so they are ready for the challenge.

photo courtesy of Joey Fuchs photo courtesy of Joey Fuchs loading...

Fuchs indicates going into the season the expectations were pretty high but the team did a good job managing that and focused on what they can control. The Cardinals graduated just 2 seniors from last year's team so this year's team has plenty of state tournament experience from last season. Fuchs says the team is playing with more confidence this season and it is evident in watching them on the field.

Fuchs says a big part of their success revolves around the pitcher/catcher combination which includes primary pitcher Isabelle Leners and her cousin, the primary catcher Molly Leners. Molly has hit just under .500 this season which includes 27 doubles. Fuchs also highlighted shortstop 3-year starter Hannah Luedtke for her leadership in the infield. Upsala will play a bit shorthanded in the state tournament because of a broken hand for centerfielder Hailie Luedtke. Coach Fuchs indicates she is going to try and play in the field but won't be able to bat.

Upsala Roster:

Number Name Position Year 1 Ripplinger, Isabel 3B 10 2 Roske, Erica OF 11 3 Koetter, Madalin 2B 12 4 Bense, Sierra 2B 9 5 Luedtke, Hannah SS 12 10 Luedtke, Hailie OF 10 12 Reimers, Alexis OF 12 13 Gerads, Paige OF 12 15 Leners, Isabelle P 11 16 Maciej, Allie 1B 10 20 Heesen, Hannah P 9 21 Graves, Brenna 1B 11 22 Roske, Courtney OF 9 23 Kuhl, Desiree OF 9 32 Leners, Molly C 12 33 Klug, Isabelle 2B 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with co-head coach Joey Fuchs it is available below.