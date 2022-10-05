Update: Maple Grove Greenhouse Fire Possible Arson
MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- The large fire at a Maple Grove greenhouse on Sunday morning is now being investigated as possible arson.
Maple Grove Fire Rescue and the Maple Grove Police Department are jointly investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators have identified five juveniles as persons of interest.
On Sunday at about 3:25 a.m., Maple Grove Fire Rescue and the Maple Grove Police Department responded to a large fire at a commercial greenhouse located in the 9200 block of Pineview Lane.
Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported, but there was substantial property loss.
