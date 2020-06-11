UPDATE: Litchfield Teen Dies From Injuries Following Crash

LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield teenager has died from his injuries following a crash last Friday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Dylan Falling died after suffering critical injuries.

Authorities says Falling was driving with a passenger, 16-year-old Daniel Estrada of Watkins, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Highway 24 and 675th Avenue near Litchfield.

Estrada and the driver of the second vehicle, 34-year-old Dennis Plamann of Dassel, both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to play a factor in the crash.