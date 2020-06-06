Three Hurt in Crash Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Three people were hurt in a crash in Meeker County Friday night. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and 675th Avenue near Litchfield.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 16-year-old Dylan Falling of Litchfield collided with a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Dennis Plamann of Dassel.

Authorities say when they arrived on the scene Falling was trapped inside the vehicle, freed by fire and rescue, and then air-lifted to HCMC with critical injuries.

Falling's passenger, 16-year-old Daniel Estrada of Watkins was taken Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Plamann was air-lifted to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and authorities say alcohol was not a factor.