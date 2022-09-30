Max once said

It's all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus

But fellow fans I am here to say it is NOT a bunch of Hocus Pocus...'Hocus Pocus 2' is HERE! The wait is finally over so get your popcorn popped, pour yourself a drink of choice, get comfy clothes on, cuddle up with a blanket and get to watching! Personally I'm going to make it a mini 'Hocus Pocus' marathon and watch the first one and then dive into the new one. Here's a look at what to expect with the sequel.

All three of the original Sanderson Sisters are back too. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return to reprise their roles and I like to believe that makes all fans as excited as me.

As a true fan here since the first one, I did a little research to see what cool merch is out there to fully embrace the Hocus Pocus fandom. Here are a few of the more unique or cool items I feel other fans would want to see.

Target has an actual 'Berry Brew' flavored cereal that you can enjoy while watching the movie at any time of the day if you ask me. Just enjoy a bowl! A box will cost $4.99

Photo by Kellogg's via Target Photo by Kellogg's via Target loading...

Time to "stir" up a little toil and trouble of your own. These five fan pieces have some great 'Hocus Pocus' emblems as well as a few phrases, such as "I Put a Spell on You" as sung in the first movie. The spoons are on sale right now for $16.99, but it might not stay that for long!

Photo by Eartim via Amazon Photo by Eartim via Amazon loading...

Earlier I mentioned cuddling up on the couch with a blanket and watch 'Hocus Pocus 2', it should probably be with this blanket I found for $26.99.

Photo by George Gozak via Amazon Photo by George Gozak via Amazon loading...

Might as well include your dog in the 'Hocus Pocus' obsession, they might not know what they're wearing, but all fans alike will find it adorable and you can get them for $9.99.

Photo by Sarybei via Amazon Photo by Sarybei via Amazon loading...

Looking to find some funny spin off shirts to wear during the 'Hocus Pocus 2' viewing? Found this one that may have made me laugh harder than I should, but I found it clever and feel other fans will too. They run from $15.99 to $18.99 depending on the color you get and it comes in five different colors: brown, dark grey, orange, purple and this Pgrey (as they call it).

Photo HEBBE Store via Amazon Photo HEBBE Store via Amazon loading...

When I say get comfy and watch 'Hocus Pocus 2', I mean get comfy with something like this for $24.99.

Photo by COOWKiee via Amazon Photo by COOWKiee via Amazon loading...

Instead of casting spells like Winifred, cast a few of your favorite items into this cool bag that goes for $15.96 currently.

Photo by DENZHH via Amazon Photo by DENZHH via Amazon loading...

If pouring a glass of wine to enjoy a little 'Hocus Pocus' is your thing (definitely my thing) you'll want to have the perfect wine glass to drink from. There are so very many to choose from, but this was a favorite of mine I found for $14.99.

Photo by LOL Glass via Amazon Photo by LOL Glass via Amazon loading...

Or maybe a tumblr like this would be more your style for $24.99.

Photo by OE DREAMS via Amazon Photo by OE DREAMS via Amazon loading...

Lastly, a mug that you can sip your witchiest brew from with a spoon to stir up the magic. But hurry there weren't many left and they're priced at $42.99.

Photo by Golden Wings Gifts via Amazon Photo by Golden Wings Gifts via Amazon loading...

Now "run amok" and enjoy 'Hocus Pocus 2', I know I will!

