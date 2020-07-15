Uninsured Minnesotans Eligible for Free COVID-19 Tests

ST. PAUL – Minnesotans without health insurance may be able to get a COVID-19 test for free during the federal public health emergency, due to a new health care option.

The Minnesota Legislature passed a law authorizing the coverage, which will cover test costs for people who apply and meet certain criteria. In order to qualify, a person must:

Be a resident of Minnesota

Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or possess an immigration status that qualifies for Medical Assistance.

Provide a Social Security number, or have an accepted reason for not having one.

Not be enrolled in any other health insurance.

Applications for the free testing can be printed from the Minnesota Department of Human Services website. Applicants will be notified by mail if they qualify for testing.

For more information, call 651-431-3994 or visit the DHS website.