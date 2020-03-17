Unemployment Benefits for Workers Impacted by COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- If you've temporarily lost your job due to the coronavirus, the state is acting swiftly to help ease your financial pain. Minnesota officials say they are taking steps to make the unemployment benefits application process simpler.

Governor Tim Walz's executive order waives the nonpayable 'waiting' week.

While all applicants for unemployment benefits must actively be looking for a job, if you've only been temporarily laid off you can meet those work search requirements by staying in contact with your current employer.

The executive order also waives the ordinary five-week benefit limit for business owners who have become unemployed due to COVID-19.

More information can be obtained by calling 1-877-898-9090 in Greater Minnesota.