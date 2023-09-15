Ukrainian High School Students Meet St. Cloud Teens Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - High school students from around the region had a unique opportunity to meet high school students from Ukraine on Thursday.

The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club hosted Ukrainian students from the You Lead 2023 Youth Leadership Exchange.

The students had the opportunity to talk about living in a war zone.

After the presentations at Holy Angels Theater, the American and Ukrainian students enjoyed lunch and an opportunity to talk to each other.

(l to r) Irina and Dick Fursman, founders of the Global Synergy Group, at Holy Angels Theater. Photo - Jeff McMahon (l to r) Irina and Dick Fursman, founders of the Global Synergy Group, at Holy Angels Theater. Photo - Jeff McMahon loading...

The exchange program is organized by the Twin Cities-based Global Synergy Group. The founder, Irina Fursman, moved to Minnesota from Ukraine in 2002. The Global Synergy Group now organizes a number of different opportunities for Americans to support Ukrainian residents. For more information on how you can help, find the Global Synergy Group here.

The Ukrainian students toured St. Cloud State University on Thursday afternoon and will return to the Ukraine on Saturday.

