Two of Three Suspects in Northfield Death Investigation Arrested

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) -- Investigators say a man found dead at his home near Northfield is apparently a homicide victim.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a person went to check on a homeowner in Greenvale Township Friday and saw three people leave the scene in what was believed to be the homeowner’s car. That person called law enforcement, and when deputies arrived they found the man dead inside the home.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in Northfield and approached the suspects. The sheriff’s office says two were arrested, but the third person got away.

State Patrol helicopters and police dogs are helping with the search for the remaining suspect.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.