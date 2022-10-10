‘Two Minute Tommy’ Just Rolled Out A New Vikings Themed Limo
The former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Tommy Kramer, who has been known to show off his PURPLE PRIDE, just upped his game this weekend when he unveiled the latest Minnesota Vikings-related product that he has a hand in. Meet the stretch SUV limousine that Kramer and his business partner customized with Vikings-related players and graphics!
Kramer had the latest limo out at a tailgate party on Sunday morning before the Vikings took on the Chicago Bears, and from all accounts, it seemed to be a pretty popular conversation starter, but I mean can you blame people for staring and asking questions?
The limo features former Vikings players Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson, Randy Moss, coach Bud Grant, TK himself, Keith Millard, Chuck Foreman, coach Jerry Burns, and what looks like Scott Studwell.
Kramer is a known fan of the team that he played for, and you can often find him around the Metro on gameday either at a tailgate party or watching the game with Vikings fans at a sports bar.
