‘Two Minute Tommy’ Just Rolled Out A New Vikings Themed Limo

The former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Tommy Kramer, who has been known to show off his PURPLE PRIDE, just upped his game this weekend when he unveiled the latest Minnesota Vikings-related product that he has a hand in. Meet the stretch SUV limousine that Kramer and his business partner customized with Vikings-related players and graphics!

Kramer, who isn't shy about his fondness for the VIkings, had installed a Green Bay Packers urinal in his bathroom, and now has added to the fleet of his limousines that he co-owns. Meet what TK calls TK9-Two, a stretch Ford Excursion limousine emblazed with Vikings players and horns.



Kramer had the latest limo out at a tailgate party on Sunday morning before the Vikings took on the Chicago Bears, and from all accounts, it seemed to be a pretty popular conversation starter, but I mean can you blame people for staring and asking questions?

The limo features former Vikings players Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson, Randy Moss, coach Bud Grant, TK himself, Keith Millard, Chuck Foreman, coach Jerry Burns, and what looks like Scott Studwell.

The stretch Excursion joins a stretch Lincoln in the TK9 fleet.



Kramer is a known fan of the team that he played for, and you can often find him around the Metro on gameday either at a tailgate party or watching the game with Vikings fans at a sports bar.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them