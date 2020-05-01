Two Men Arrested in Little Falls Shooting

LITTLE FALLS -- Two men from Little Falls were arrested north of Sartell Thursday night on suspicion of firing gunshots into another car.

Little Falls Police were called to the 700 block of 3rd Street Northeast around 9:45 p.m. on a report of gunshots.

Officers learned a 32-year-old Little Falls man was sitting in a car with other occupants when a second car pulled up alongside and fired multiple shots at the first vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. No one else inside the victim's car was hurt.

Law enforcement from several agencies were called in to help search for the suspect's vehicle. Two suspects found in a business parking lot on Highway 10 north of Sartell.

Thirty-year-old Carlos Weems and 26-year-old Rashawn McDonald were booked into the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.