Two Men Arrested After Copper Theft Attempt

ST. CLOUD -- Two Twin Cities men were arrested after a St. Cloud burglary attempt Saturday night.

Police were called to Design Electric in the 4800 block of Heatherwood Road at 9:45 p.m. after an employee discovered two men inside trying to steal copper wire. The men fled the scene before police arrived.

A State Patrol helicopter and Waite Park and Sherburne County Sheriff's police dogs were used to track the men.

A 30-year-old Robbinsdale man was found near Holiday Inn Express.

A 38-year-old Coon Rapids man was found in the woods near the scene.

Police say they were trying to steal $3000-to-$4000 worth of wire.

The Robbinsdale man was jailed on charges of 3rd degree burglary. The Coon Rapids man was jailed on 3rd degree burglary charges and drug possession.

