Two Killed In Head-On Wreck In Southwest Minnesota

Jasper, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men were killed in a head-on crash in southwest Minnesota involving two pickup trucks Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trucks were on Highway 23 near Sioux Falls when the wreck happened around 6:00 am.

The driver of one of the trucks was identified as 44-year-old Matthew Crawford of Slayton. The other driver was 26-year-old Jacob Mulder of Brandon, South Dakota.

Both men died at the scene of the wreck.

