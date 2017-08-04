Two Hurt After Being Hit by Motorcycle in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Two people are hurt after being struck by a motorcycle while crossing the street.

The incident happened shortly before 12:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lake Blvd. and Highway 25 in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Robert Deyoung was riding his motorcycle west on Lake Blvd, Northwest, at the same time a group of three pedestrians tried to cross Lake Blvd.

Deyoung hit two people as they were crossing. Twenty-three-year-old Stromi Dahlquist and two-year-old Ashton Page, both of Buffalo, were struck. Both had non-life threatening injuries.