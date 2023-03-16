Two Central Minnesota Bars On List For Top Bingo/Meat Raffle Destinations

Looking for a great place to play pull tabs, bingo, or attend a meat raffle? You won't have to go too far as two area bars are competing for the title of Minnesota's Best. Currently, the Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park and the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill in Sartell are on the list, but to become Minnesota's Best they will need your help.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

In order to be named Minnesota's Best these two local businesses need your vote online.

The Star Tribune puts on Minnesota's Best and it covers various categories and subcategories, like the best destination for meat raffles, bingo, and pull tabs.

If you are looking to throw your support behind these local businesses, you can vote once a day through April 5th, and then the votes will be counted and the winners revealed later in April.

Get our free mobile app

How do you vote? Well first go to this website, and then you can find this subcategory under Minnesota Fun and then click on the link labeled Meat Raffle, Bingo or Pull-Tab Destination.

There are TONS of area businesses that are listed across various categories, but you have to find them, which takes some patience.

In my opinion, just being a business that is open 'normal' hours with enough staff should be labeled Minnesota's Best...

Good luck to these two area businesses in this category, and the many others that are in the running to be named Minnesota's Best!

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

